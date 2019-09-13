Reviewing Nelnet Inc. (NNI)’s and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s results

We are comparing Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 60 2.81 N/A 3.79 16.52 Weidai Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85

Demonstrates Nelnet Inc. and Weidai Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Weidai Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Nelnet Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nelnet Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Weidai Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nelnet Inc. and Weidai Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Nelnet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.3% of Nelnet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.72% of Weidai Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year Nelnet Inc. had bullish trend while Weidai Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nelnet Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Weidai Ltd.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.