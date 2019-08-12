Reviewing Nelnet Inc. (NNI)’s and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)’s results

Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 58 2.66 N/A 3.79 16.52 Total System Services Inc. 109 5.43 N/A 3.27 41.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Total System Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nelnet Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nelnet Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Total System Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Nelnet Inc.’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Total System Services Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nelnet Inc. and Total System Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Total System Services Inc.’s potential downside is -1.52% and its average target price is $124.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.4% of Nelnet Inc. shares and 81.3% of Total System Services Inc. shares. Nelnet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Total System Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year Nelnet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Total System Services Inc.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Nelnet Inc.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.