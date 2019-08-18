Reviewing Nelnet Inc. (NNI)’s and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s results

Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 58 2.67 N/A 3.79 16.52 OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 2.09 N/A 3.49 11.88

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nelnet Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc. OneMain Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nelnet Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nelnet Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nelnet Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Nelnet Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.43 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nelnet Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 16.08% and its average price target is $43.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Nelnet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.3% of OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nelnet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65%

For the past year Nelnet Inc. was less bullish than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

Nelnet Inc. beats OneMain Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.