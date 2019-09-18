Reviewing Nelnet Inc. (NNI)’s and Its Peers results

Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nelnet Inc. has 52.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. 11.3% of Nelnet Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nelnet Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nelnet Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. N/A 60 16.52 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Nelnet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nelnet Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The competitors have a potential upside of 126.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nelnet Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Nelnet Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that Nelnet Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nelnet Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nelnet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nelnet Inc.’s peers beat Nelnet Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.