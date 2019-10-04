Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 18 0.82 173.66M 3.52 8.08 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Nektar Therapeutics. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nektar Therapeutics is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 945,345,672.29% 37.6% 29.7% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 and has 51.1 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nektar Therapeutics and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 70.33% for Nektar Therapeutics with consensus target price of $31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 10 of the 13 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.