Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 18 0.88 173.66M 3.52 8.08 uniQure N.V. 50 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nektar Therapeutics and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nektar Therapeutics and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 942,779,587.40% 37.6% 29.7% uniQure N.V. 62,726,540.48% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics’s current beta is 2.63 and it happens to be 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.9 and 14.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and uniQure N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s average price target is $31, while its potential upside is 78.88%. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 96.29% and its average price target is $74. Based on the results given earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats uniQure N.V. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.