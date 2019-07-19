Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.72 N/A 3.61 9.39 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nektar Therapeutics and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 17.5 and 17.4. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Nektar Therapeutics and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has a 136.20% upside potential and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bullish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.