Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.65 N/A 3.52 8.08 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nektar Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 53.85% for Nektar Therapeutics with consensus price target of $31. Competitively the consensus price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 145.03% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics was less bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Precision BioSciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.