Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Since Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.58 N/A 3.52 8.08 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.63 beta means Nektar Therapeutics’s volatility is 163.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, OncoCyte Corporation has beta of 4.96 which is 396.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is 14.8 while its Current Ratio is 14.9. Meanwhile, OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and OncoCyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 142.04% for Nektar Therapeutics with consensus target price of $75.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 9 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.