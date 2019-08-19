Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 34 26.63 N/A 3.52 8.08 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.39 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nektar Therapeutics and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nektar Therapeutics and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 163.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is 14.8 while its Current Ratio is 14.9. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and Molecular Templates Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential currently stands at 188.67% and an $52.25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.