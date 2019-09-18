Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.31 N/A 3.52 8.08 Epizyme Inc. 13 44.76 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nektar Therapeutics and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Nektar Therapeutics’s current beta is 2.63 and it happens to be 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta and it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential currently stands at 55.62% and an $31 average price target. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 86.15%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Epizyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 94.5%. Insiders held 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 6 of the 10 factors Epizyme Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.