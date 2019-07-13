Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

This is a contrast between Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.79 N/A 3.61 9.39 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nektar Therapeutics and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 17.5 and 17.4 respectively. Its competitor AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and its Quick Ratio is 12.3. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and AVROBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential is 124.64% at a $75.75 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 91.2%. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics was less bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 9 factors AVROBIO Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.