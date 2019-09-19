Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.57 N/A 3.52 8.08 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1162.06 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nektar Therapeutics and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Ardelyx Inc. on the other hand, has 1.86 beta which makes it 86.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nektar Therapeutics and Ardelyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential is 54.23% at a $31 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Ardelyx Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.