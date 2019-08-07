Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 35 4.24 N/A 3.52 8.08 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.61 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Nektar Therapeutics is $75.25, with potential upside of 161.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nektar Therapeutics and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 21.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has stronger performance than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.