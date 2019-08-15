Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 35 27.54 N/A 3.52 8.08 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.01 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nektar Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential is 179.11% at a $52.25 average price target. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 535.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Nektar Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 92.4%. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.