Reviewing Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.00 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nebula Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.1% and 8.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has 4.27% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.