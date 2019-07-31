Reviewing Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU)’s and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.05 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.9% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.78% 0.98% 1.22% 2.49% 0% 2.39% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.58% 3.49% 7.11% 0% 1.86%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.