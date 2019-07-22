Reviewing Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 129.10 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85

Demonstrates Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Twelve Seas Investment Company seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Nebula Acquisition Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Twelve Seas Investment Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.04% and 26.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.51% 0% 0% 0% 3.28% Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.