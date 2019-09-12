Reviewing Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s results

We are contrasting Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 Seaboard Corporation 4,150 0.76 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Seaboard Corporation. Seaboard Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Seaboard Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Seaboard Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Seaboard Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.04% and 19%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Seaboard Corporation.

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.