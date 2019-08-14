Reviewing NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM)’s and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s results

Both NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -4.71 0.00 Tidewater Inc. 23 1.34 N/A -5.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Tidewater Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Tidewater Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9%

Liquidity

5.4 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. Its rival Tidewater Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.1 respectively. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tidewater Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Tidewater Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 120.21% at a $4.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Tidewater Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 83.4% respectively. 3.4% are NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Tidewater Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94% Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tidewater Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. beats Tidewater Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.