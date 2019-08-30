Reviewing NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM)’s and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.48 N/A -4.71 0.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -2.69 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has a 100.47% upside potential and an average target price of $4.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.6% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.3% are CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors CARBO Ceramics Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.