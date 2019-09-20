Reviewing NCR Corporation (NCR)’s and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s results

Both NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Corporation 30 0.57 N/A -0.72 0.00 Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29

Table 1 demonstrates NCR Corporation and Qudian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6% Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NCR Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Qudian Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Qudian Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NCR Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NCR Corporation and Qudian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NCR Corporation’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 8.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of NCR Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.4% of Qudian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NCR Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Qudian Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49% Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05%

For the past year NCR Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Qudian Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Qudian Inc. beats NCR Corporation.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.