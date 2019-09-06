Reviewing NCR Corporation (NCR)’s and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s results

Both NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Corporation 30 0.58 N/A -0.72 0.00 CACI International Inc 200 1.14 N/A 10.23 21.04

Profitability

Table 2 has NCR Corporation and CACI International Inc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6% CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6%

Risk & Volatility

NCR Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. CACI International Inc’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NCR Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor CACI International Inc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. CACI International Inc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NCR Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NCR Corporation and CACI International Inc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 CACI International Inc 0 1 2 2.67

NCR Corporation has an average price target of $32, and a -2.59% downside potential. Competitively CACI International Inc has an average price target of $230, with potential upside of 0.64%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CACI International Inc is looking more favorable than NCR Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of NCR Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of CACI International Inc are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are NCR Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.51% of CACI International Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49% CACI International Inc 0.83% 2.84% 13.22% 35.45% 25.82% 49.38%

Summary

CACI International Inc beats on 10 of the 10 factors NCR Corporation.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.