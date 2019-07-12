Reviewing NCI Building Systems Inc. (NCS)’s and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s results

NCI Building Systems Inc. (NYSE:NCS) and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCI Building Systems Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 53 1.19 N/A 2.76 18.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NCI Building Systems Inc. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCI Building Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 8.7%

Risk & Volatility

NCI Building Systems Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NCI Building Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1. Competitively, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. NCI Building Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NCI Building Systems Inc. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCI Building Systems Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NCI Building Systems Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 5.08%. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average price target and a 11.07% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is looking more favorable than NCI Building Systems Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of NCI Building Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of NCI Building Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCI Building Systems Inc. 6.22% 7.3% -22.36% -49.56% -65.27% -12.83% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -1.93% 3% -19.95% -13.3% -9.13% -10.27%

For the past year NCI Building Systems Inc. was more bearish than AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. beats NCI Building Systems Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

NCI Building Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies. The Metal Components segment offers metal roof and wall systems, metal partitions, metal trims, doors, insulated panels, and other related accessories for use in new construction, and in repair and retrofit applications; manufactures roll-up doors; and sells interior and exterior walk doors under the MBCI, American Building Components, Eco-ficient, Metl-Span, CENTRIA, Metal Depots, and Doors and Buildings Components brands to manufacturers, contractors, subcontractors, distributors, lumberyards, cooperative buying groups, and other customers. The Metal Coil Coating segment engages in cleaning, treating, and painting various flat-rolled metals in coil form, as well as in slitting and/or embossing the metal, before the metal is fabricated for use by various industrial users. It also cleans, treats, and coats heavy gauge and light gauge metal coils for third parties for use in various applications, including construction products, heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, lighting fixtures, ceiling grids, office furniture, appliances, and other products; and provides toll coating and painted metal package services under the Metal Coaters and Metal Prep brands. This segment principally serves original equipment manufacturers. NCI Building Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.