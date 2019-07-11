Reviewing NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)’s and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.94 N/A 2.51 14.91 Emclaire Financial Corp 31 2.80 N/A 1.40 22.19

In table 1 we can see NBT Bancorp Inc. and Emclaire Financial Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Emclaire Financial Corp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NBT Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. NBT Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.1% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that NBT Bancorp Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Emclaire Financial Corp is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Emclaire Financial Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of NBT Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 16.9% are Emclaire Financial Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NBT Bancorp Inc. -2.48% 1.77% -0.8% -1.01% -0.03% 8.01% Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Emclaire Financial Corp

Summary

NBT Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Emclaire Financial Corp.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.