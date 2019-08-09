Reviewing NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)’s and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)’s results

Both NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.82 N/A 2.56 15.12 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.36 N/A 2.27 12.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NBT Bancorp Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. NBT Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that NBT Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.41 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are NBT Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Bankwell Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.