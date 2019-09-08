Reviewing Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s results

Both Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.87 N/A -2.49 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.78 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Nordic American Tankers Limited is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Nordic American Tankers Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares and 25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Nordic American Tankers Limited

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.