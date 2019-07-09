Reviewing Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.78 N/A -0.23 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.67 N/A 0.24 30.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and EuroDry Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and EuroDry Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% -4.6% -2.7% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor EuroDry Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EuroDry Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and EuroDry Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of EuroDry Ltd. is $11, which is potential 46.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and EuroDry Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 15.8%. Insiders held roughly 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, EuroDry Ltd. has 61.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -4.27% -2.5% -7.59% -28.14% -50.6% 9.88% EuroDry Ltd. -2.11% -6.76% 1.17% -24.63% 0% -12.25%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has 9.88% stronger performance while EuroDry Ltd. has -12.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors EuroDry Ltd. beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.