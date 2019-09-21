Reviewing Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)’s and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s results

Both Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.12 N/A -18.41 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.08 N/A 0.44 27.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.14 beta. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Golar LNG Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Golar LNG Partners LP’s average price target is $10, while its potential downside is -0.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Golar LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Golar LNG Partners LP

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.