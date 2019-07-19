Reviewing Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)’s and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s results

Both Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 3 0.14 N/A -23.16 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 6 1.16 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -68.4% -10.8% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 158.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.58 beta. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Its rival Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Ardmore Shipping Corporation is $7, which is potential -10.14% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.2% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 13.93% -14.44% 94.76% -23.55% -50.67% 49.27% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -0.66% 8.18% 42% 4.72% -10.24% 61.46%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Summary

Ardmore Shipping Corporation beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.