Reviewing Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI)’s and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.52 N/A 0.28 7.65 Top Ships Inc. 12 0.12 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Top Ships Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Top Ships Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Top Ships Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 345.54% and an $9 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Top Ships Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.38% and 0.2% respectively. Comparatively, Top Ships Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s stock price has smaller decline than Top Ships Inc.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Top Ships Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.