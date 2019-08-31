Reviewing Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI)’s and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s results

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2
|0.50
|N/A
|0.28
|7.65
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|2
|0.81
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Demonstrates Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|0.00%
|-11.3%
|-6.6%
Analyst Ratings
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 350.00% and an $9 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares and 25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares. Competitively, Nordic American Tankers Limited has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2.37%
|6.42%
|-12.26%
|-28.34%
|0%
|-24.04%
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|-7.76%
|-13.68%
|-3.81%
|-1.46%
|-12.93%
|1%
For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has -24.04% weaker performance while Nordic American Tankers Limited has 1% stronger performance.
Summary
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
