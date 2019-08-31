Reviewing Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI)’s and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s results

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.50 N/A 0.28 7.65 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.81 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6%

Analyst Ratings

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 350.00% and an $9 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares and 25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares. Competitively, Nordic American Tankers Limited has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has -24.04% weaker performance while Nordic American Tankers Limited has 1% stronger performance.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.