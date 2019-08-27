Reviewing Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI)’s and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s results

Both Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.49 N/A 0.28 7.65 Euronav NV 9 2.16 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Euronav NV.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Euronav NV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Euronav NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Euronav NV 0 0 0 0.00

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s upside potential is 361.54% at a $9 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors at 10.38% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Euronav NV had bullish trend.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.