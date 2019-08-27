Reviewing Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI)’s and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s results

Both Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2
|0.49
|N/A
|0.28
|7.65
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.16
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Euronav NV.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Euronav NV.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Euronav NV.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Euronav NV
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s upside potential is 361.54% at a $9 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors at 10.38% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2.37%
|6.42%
|-12.26%
|-28.34%
|0%
|-24.04%
|Euronav NV
|-7.27%
|-11.28%
|-9.95%
|8.79%
|-0.36%
|21.5%
For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Euronav NV had bullish trend.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
