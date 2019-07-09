Reviewing Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA)’s and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)’s results

As Shipping companies, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 6 0.40 N/A -8.43 0.00 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.40 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -5.4% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.71 beta means Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s volatility is 171.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s 2.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s potential downside is -27.54% and its average price target is $1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.1% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 71.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.6% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 4.96% -4.76% 4.22% 6.17% -36.37% 128% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -7.46% -14.48% -5.34% -36.08% -57.68% 2.48%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Summary

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. beats Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.