Reviewing Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA)’s and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s results

Both Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 6 0.39 N/A -8.43 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 22 2.42 N/A -4.62 0.00

Demonstrates Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Scorpio Tankers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -5.4% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s 2.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 171.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Scorpio Tankers Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Scorpio Tankers Inc. has an average target price of $29.5, with potential upside of 0.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 4.96% -4.76% 4.22% 6.17% -36.37% 128% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 1.39% 10.84% 50.78% 37.95% -5.61% 52.84%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.