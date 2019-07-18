Reviewing Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA)’s and Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO)’s results

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 6 0.42 N/A -8.43 0.00 Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -30.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -5.4% Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0.00% -107.1% -61.1%

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a beta of 2.71 and its 171.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nordic American Offshore Ltd. has beta of 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Nordic American Offshore Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Nordic American Offshore Ltd. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential downside of -100.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Nordic American Offshore Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 20.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Nordic American Offshore Ltd. has 58.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 4.96% -4.76% 4.22% 6.17% -36.37% 128% Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0.2% 40.91% 40.06% -44.76% -59.91% 10.71%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation beats Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.