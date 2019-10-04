Reviewing Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has 71.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 114,132,104.45% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 7.43M 7 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.55 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 114.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation -6.03% 0.55% -9.75% 15.34% -25.39% 96.62% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s peers have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.47. In other hand, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.