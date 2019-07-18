Reviewing Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA)’s and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s results

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 6 0.40 N/A -8.43 0.00 GasLog Partners LP 22 2.81 N/A 2.02 10.37

Demonstrates Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and GasLog Partners LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and GasLog Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -5.4% GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s current beta is 2.71 and it happens to be 171.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GasLog Partners LP’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and GasLog Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, GasLog Partners LP’s average target price is $22.33, while its potential upside is 5.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.9% of GasLog Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 4.96% -4.76% 4.22% 6.17% -36.37% 128% GasLog Partners LP 2.34% -5.96% -6.59% -14.47% -14.15% 6.01%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GasLog Partners LP.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.