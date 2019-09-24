Reviewing Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)’s and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)’s results

Both Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 2.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 10 2.10 N/A 2.22 4.58

Table 1 demonstrates Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Seaspan Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Seaspan Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -1% -0.5% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seaspan Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navigator Holdings Ltd. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Seaspan Corporation has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seaspan Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Seaspan Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Seaspan Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 35.87% upside potential. On the other hand, Seaspan Corporation’s potential downside is -8.32% and its consensus target price is $10.25. Based on the results delivered earlier, Navigator Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than Seaspan Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Seaspan Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 47%. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navigator Holdings Ltd. -0.96% 5.21% -8.53% 8.54% -16.34% 9.47% Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63%

For the past year Navigator Holdings Ltd. was less bullish than Seaspan Corporation.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.