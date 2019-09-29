Reviewing Navient Corporation (NAVI)’s and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s results

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation 13 0.45 205.44M 1.79 7.89 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 1.90 N/A 1.06 5.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Navient Corporation and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Navient Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Navient Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 1,576,669,224.87% 11% 0.4% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Navient Corporation and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Navient Corporation is $15.83, with potential upside of 23.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Navient Corporation and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 54.01%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Navient Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navient Corporation -6.23% 3.59% 3.82% 23.58% 5.6% 60.61% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26%

For the past year Navient Corporation has stronger performance than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Summary

Navient Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.