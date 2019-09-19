Reviewing Navient Corporation (NAVI)’s and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation 13 1.93 N/A 1.79 7.89 Enova International Inc. 24 0.70 N/A 1.91 14.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Enova International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Navient Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Navient Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Enova International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Navient Corporation has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enova International Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.35 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Navient Corporation and Enova International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Enova International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.83 is Navient Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 19.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.6% of Navient Corporation shares and 97.6% of Enova International Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Navient Corporation shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Enova International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navient Corporation -6.23% 3.59% 3.82% 23.58% 5.6% 60.61% Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49%

For the past year Navient Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Enova International Inc.

Summary

Enova International Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Navient Corporation.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.