Reviewing Navient Corporation (NAVI)’s and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)’s results

Both Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation 13 1.92 N/A 1.79 7.89 China Lending Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navient Corporation and China Lending Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Risk & Volatility

Navient Corporation is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. China Lending Corporation’s -0.36 beta is the reason why it is 136.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navient Corporation and China Lending Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Navient Corporation’s consensus target price is $15.83, while its potential upside is 19.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Navient Corporation and China Lending Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 0.2%. Navient Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, China Lending Corporation has 53.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navient Corporation -6.23% 3.59% 3.82% 23.58% 5.6% 60.61% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year Navient Corporation has 60.61% stronger performance while China Lending Corporation has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Lending Corporation.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.