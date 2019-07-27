Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.36 N/A -1.92 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.62 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s 463.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -3.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 262.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 69.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.