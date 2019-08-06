Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.48 N/A -1.33 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 22.2% respectively. 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.