Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.94 N/A -1.33 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $53.5, with potential upside of 9.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.