Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 20.92 N/A -1.33 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.87 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.