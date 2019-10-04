Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

Both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.63M -1.33 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1,813,221,078.89% 0% -158.7% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 321,435,559.16% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 173.44% and its average target price is $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.