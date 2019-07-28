Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.36 N/A -1.92 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.44 beta which makes it 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -9.71% and its average target price is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 19.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 715.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.