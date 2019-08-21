Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

This is a contrast between Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.30 N/A -1.33 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.92 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. From a competition point of view, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.85 beta which is 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.