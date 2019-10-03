Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.29 N/A -1.33 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 17.44M -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 492,418,894.88% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.